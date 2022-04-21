हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Mishra trolls Shahid Afridi after Ravindra Jadeja drops catch and MS Dhoni misses stumping

The MI vs CSK match was a game that lived up to its hype as it got off to an exciting start. 

Source: Twitter

A lot of things happened in the first hour of the play as Mukesh Choudhary removed the top 3 of Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the first over. Kishan was cleaned up on the next ball. He went for a golden duck. In the second over of his spell, Choudhary got rid of Brevis as well. 

But at the same time, CSK pulled off some miracles and something they won't like to have a repeat of. Some unreal things happened as skipper Ravindra Jadeja dropped two catches and MS Dhoni missed a stumping. 

Somebody with even a slightest of knowledge about cricket would know that such happenings are rare in cricket.

As soon as that happened, it shook the cricketing world, that is people who follow and play cricket. 

Using this as a opportunity, former India and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra took a dig at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. 

Tweeting over Dhoni and Jadeja's event, Mishra said: "Jadeja dropping a catch and MSD missing a stumping is like Shahid Afridi batting sensibly with eyes open. No one can believe it happened."

Earlier in the MI vs CSK game, asked to bat first, MI posted 155/7 on the board largely thanks to a gritty fifty from Tilak Varma. MI struggled at the start and but Kieron Pollard and Tilak steadied the ship for a bit. However, Pollard soon departed as well and that left Tilak in the middle doing the hard yards. The youngster shone and took the team to a fighting total.

IPL 2022CSK vs MIMS DhoniRavindra JadejaAmit Mishra
