Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds, who lost his life in a car accident on Saturday night, is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders that Australia has ever produced. Symonds used to give his best in all three departments of the game. Apart from his powerful batting and smart bowling, he has an acrobatic fielder, who had the habit of taking the exceptional catch and hitting the stumps from a distance. He represented the Australian team between 1998 to 2009.

RIP Andrew Symonds Shocking news to wake up to here in Australia pic.twitter.com/oXhiqwEMRi — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) May 14, 2022

Let's have a look at the career stats of the Australian all-rounder in all the formats of the game.

Andrew Symonds in Test

Andrew Symonds was one of the few players, who made their Test debut on an overseas tour. Symonds played his first Test against Sri Lanka in 2004. His selection in the squad was questioned by cricket experts as he replaced Simon Katich who had just scored a century in the last series. It was a rather slow start to an extraordinary cricket career as Symonds failed to score more than 25 runs in his four outings. He made comeback in 2005 and cemented his place in the squad with few fine knocks. He played his last Test match in the year 2008 against South Africa.

Matches - 26

Runs - 1462

AVG - 40.61

Wickets - 2

Andrey Symonds in the ODIs

Symonds had established himself as an ODI cricketer before making his debut in Test cricket. He played his first ODI game in 1998 (six years before his Test debut). Even after a poor start in the first few years at international cricket, he was picked by Cricket Australia in the 2003 World Cup squad where he announced his arrival in ODI cricket.

Symonds' match-winning innings against Pakistan in the 2003 WC cemented his pot in the ODI team for years to come. Andrew Symonds played his last ODI game against Pakistan in 2009. He played 198 ODI's for the Australian team and scored 5088 runs with 133 wickets to his name.

Matches - 198

Runs - 5088

Wickets 133

Symonds played 14 T20I for Australia where he score 337 runs with an average of 48.14 and a staggering strike rate of 169. He scored two fifties in the shortest format of the game.