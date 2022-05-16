Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on Saturday night. It was a shock for the cricketing world as well as Symonds' family. Symonds' sister left a heartwarming letter at the car accident site. She said that no one knows what Symonds was doing on a deserted stretch on the night of the mishap.

The former all-rounder died in a single-car crash west of Townsville in Queensland. He leaves behind his wife Laura and two children.

According to dailymail.co.uk report his sister, Louise Symonds, left a touching letter at the crash site and said she wishes she could spend just one more day" with her brother.

Quoting Louise, the report said, "It's (mishap) just awful. We just don't know (what Andre Symonds was doing there)," she said, adding, "I wish we had one more day, one more phone call. My heart is broken. I will always love you my brother."

Symonds' two dogs survived the crash. According to the report, two locals, Babetha Neliman and Waylon Townson, were at the scene within minutes of the mishap and saw the former cricketer "hanging partially out of the vehicle on the passenger side" with the car still running and music playing.

The duo tried to approach Symonds but one of the dogs wouldn't allow them to. "One of them (dogs) was very sensitive and didn't want to leave him. It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him," the report quoted Neliman as saying.

"My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on to his back. He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse," added Neliman.

The report added that, "a shattered window could be seen where Symonds' 4WD (4-wheel drive) hit the embankment, with the contents of his car strewn in the weeds. A single fishing lure was half buried in the grass -- tangled in undergrowth, cable ties and broken glass."