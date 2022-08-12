Arjun Tendulkar, son of India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has parted ways with the Mumbai domestic side due to lack of game time and has joined neighbours Goa for the next domestic season. The left-arm fast bowler played 2 T20s for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January last year and has now parted ways with his domestic team.

Arjun applied for a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the Mumbai Cricket Association as the 22-year-old didn't get a chance to play in the Ranji Trophy after being included in the squad last season. He was then dropped from the squad in the knockout stages. (Babar Azam left FURIOUS due to THIS, replies 'apko main budha lagta hu?...')

"Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," SRT Sports Management said in a statement.

Tendulkar played two unofficial Tests for India's Under-19 side against Sri Lanka and was also a part of the Mumbai Indians franchise developmental squad with the likes of Kumar Kartikeya and Dewald Brevis. The young MI squad played against English club sides during the tour.

Since yesterday many have been asking statistics of Arjun Tendulkar, here you go...

Also, were you all so determined for stats even for other youngsters? #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/XvvB2cgurZ — Elon Muska (@ThatWalaGuy) February 14, 2022

Why Arjun has parted ways with Mumbai?

A team that is always full of talent and exceptional skillful players, Arjun was reportedly disappointed that he didn't even get one chance to showcase his skills. He was dropped from the side without even being given a single chance to prove that he can do something or not.

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president Suraj Lotlikar said Arjun Tendulkar is expected to be considered among the state's pre-season probables.

"We have been looking out for left-hand bowling talent [and to] also add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball) and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance," Lotlikar told PTI.