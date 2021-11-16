हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: T20 World Cup 2021 champions Australia and disheartened England travel on same flight

The victorious Australian T20 World Cup-winning team and the downcast England side arrived on the same flight in Brisbane from the UAE early on Tuesday ahead of the five-match Ashes series beginning at the Gabba on December 8.

Ashes 2021: T20 World Cup 2021 champions Australia and disheartened England travel on same flight
Source: Twitter

England's multi-format player Jos Buttler, who was in blistering form in the T20 World Cup until New Zealand eliminated them in the semifinals, along with other members of the Ashes touring party had to wait for the Aaron Finch-led Australia to complete their T20 World Cup engagements before flying to Queensland together ahead of the Ashes.

In order to comply with the stringent Covid-19 protocols in Australia, Cricket Australia had arranged a charter flight for both the teams. The two sides will now enter quarantine on the Gold Coast, reports cricket.com.au.

Besides Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood were the other England players who landed at Brisbane Airport and were quickly ushered out of the terminal. "There is one bunch of cricketers who won't be enjoying this (flight), watching on, and that's England's Ashes players," former England captain Mike Atherton had told Sky Sports after Australia won the final. "That could be an interesting plane journey."

In fact, ahead of Australia's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Wood had conceded he would be nervous travelling alongside the Kangaroos, if they won the title, to Brisbane. "I just can't have them (Australia) win that game. It's going to be unbearable," Wood had told the BBC ahead of the summit clash.

"You can look them in the eye and say congratulations to them but when you are about to head off to an Ashes series against them, the last thing you want is them feeling confident and waving a trophy around in your face before you've even got there," Wood had said.

Earlier, on November 6, the England Test players including all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rory Burns and Stuart Broad, who were not part of the T20 World Cup campaign, had arrived in Queensland and gone into quarantine.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ashes 2021Australia Cricket TeamEngland Cricket TeamJos ButtlerAaron FinchT20 World Cup 2021T20 World Cup
Next
Story

Hardik Pandya offers explanation on Customs trouble, says watches only worth Rs 1.5 crore

Must Watch

PT4M26S

Virtual meeting between Biden -Xi Jinping, both agreed on many issues