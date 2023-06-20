Ashes 2023: AB de Villiers Compares Bazball With MS Dhoni's Style Of Captaincy In IPL 2023

'The ultimate Test' - The Ashes 2023 is underway and the entertainment and high-tension situations are up for grabs at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England have to defend 174 runs on the final Day against Australia and they need to take 7 wickets to win the first Test of the iconic series at home. Sticking to their 'Bazball' approach, Ben Stokes' side declared on 393/3 on Day 1 and many cricket pundits took a dig at England's plan as Australia came back with 386 runs on the board batting for almost 2 days completely.

It was England's chance on Day 4 to make an impact and hand Australia a target which would put some good amount of pressure on them. However, on a rainy and windy Day 4, Pat Cummins and his troops had other plans as they bowled England out for just 273 runs getting themselves a chasable total of 281 runs with some time left of Day 4 and a whole 90 overs of Day 5 also under their belt. (Follow LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5 Score)

To change the scenario completely, rain spoiled the party for Australia on Day 4 and the game was abandoned after England's innings. On Day 5, the play got reduced to 67 overs with the first attack of rain. Former South Africa cricketer, AB de Villiers took on social media to praise coach Brendon McCullum's side for their 'Bazball' approach comparing it to the captaincy tactics of MS Dhoni during the IPL 2023.

"I never looked at the Birmingham weather leading up to this Test match. The way England played now makes sense. Call it what you want, some say Bazz Ball, I just think it’s smart Cricket. The best teams are prepared to adapt and play situations in a way that’ll ultimately put them in a winning position more often than the rest, whether that’s by making bold declarations or playing reverse sweeps a lot, whatever it takes."

"The only way to make it impactful is to have a complete buy in from every individual, no ego’s, no stats driven players, just a full on buy in to be the best team in the world. That’s how I see the Eng team play atm. Also saw that with MSD and co. in the IPL Gonna be a fascinating final day. Let’s get it going. Aus still in with a chance here, unlikely, but possible." (Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali Found Guilty Of Breaching ICC Code Of Conduct During Australia vs England 1st Test)

Chennai Super Kings had a tactic of going all guns blazing right from their number 3 batter. It was either Ajinkya Rahane (if any of the opener gets out inside the powerplay) or Shivam Dube in the middle-order phase of the innings playing fearless cricket. De Villiers praised England for knowing their home conditions very well and he deemed that some can call it 'Bazball' but in his opinion that is cricket.