Ashes 2023 England Vs Australia 3rd Test At Headingley Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE In India

Australia and England are reloading their bowling attacks for what’s expected to be a raucous third Ashes Test at Headingley from Thursday. Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal at Lord’s on Sunday has upped the tension in an already gripping series. Even though both sides have said they're moving on from the incident, they're heading to what is regarded as the most hostile ground in England. Bairstow, whose home ground is Headingley, wandered from his crease after the last ball of Cameron Green's over and was stumped. England agree the decision was correct but didn’t think it was sporting. Australia said it was fair. Both prime ministers backed their sides in the debate.

After the uproar at normally staid Lord’s and losing by 43 runs, England is the more desperate side at 2-0 down. Australia can clinch the series and retain the urn at Headingley. England went first on Wednesday and recalled fast bowlers Mark Wood and Chris Woakes and spinner Moeen Ali. James Anderson and Josh Tongue made way.

They decided not to add backup batter Dan Lawrence for the injured Ollie Pope, who was out for the series with a dislocated shoulder. Instead, Harry Brook will be promoted in the lineup from No. 5 to 3. That suggested England was preparing for another batter-friendly strip with a deeper lineup, and bolstering its chances of bowling out Australia twice.



Australia has lost off-spinner Nathan Lyon for the series to a torn calf, and replaced him with heir Todd Murphy, who will play his fifth test and first in the Ashes. Captain Pat Cummins didn’t announce his side on Wednesday but suggested previously that Scott Boland could replace Josh Hazlewood just to manage the latter’s load.

Boland starred in the World Test Championship final win against India at the Oval but was targeted in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston and went for 5 an over. He made way for Mitchell Starc, who was less expensive for six wickets at Lord's. Hazlewood has bowled well in the two Ashes Tests following a side strain and Achilles issues but his history of injuries could cause him to be rested. The occasion will mark Steve Smith’s 100th test.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood/Scott Boland, Todd Murphy

