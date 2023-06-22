Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain Concerned With England’s Bazball Strategy In Tests

The first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston will be remembered as a nail-biter. England showcased their attacking and innovative brand of Test cricket even though they were up against current World Test Champions Australia. Despite a flat pitch offering little to the bowlers, England captain Ben Stokes pushed for a result that nearly favoured the home team. However, visiting captain Pat Cummins displayed composure and batting prowess in the fourth innings to overturn the match in Australia’s favour.

England’s adoption of the ‘Bazball’ strategy, following the appointment of Brendon McCullum as coach, has yielded positive results with 11 victories in their last 15 Tests. The team has flourished since Joe Root was relieved of captaincy duties, allowing him to focus on his batting. Players like Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and newcomer Harry Brook have been given the freedom to play their shots and take the game away from opponents.

However, concerns have been raised about whether Bazball is too risky a strategy in demanding situations. Though Stokes has expressed his desire to entertain and invigorate Test cricket in England, former captain Nasser Hussain challenged this approach, emphasising that winning should remain the primary objective for the team.

Hussain pointed out that England had previously defeated Australia in England without relying on Bazball. After Australia dominated the Ashes throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, England secured their first series victory over their rivals in nearly two decades during the famous 2005 series. Since the 4-1 loss in 2001, England has not lost a home series to Australia but has only won five of their last 26 Tests since the 2014 whitewash in Australia.

“Remember, we've beaten Australia in England since 2001 playing the old-fashioned way. We didn't need 'Bazball' to beat Australia,” said Hussain.

Hussain emphasised the need for England to acknowledge a loss as a loss rather than celebrating it for producing interesting cricket.

“They've got some serious players and some seriously tough players as well. You can't hide behind that (wanting to entertain),” the former captain further added.

Despite Hussain's reservations about England's approach and commitment to Bazball, England coach McCullum defended the strategies employed in the Test. He praised the team's consistent application throughout the game and acknowledged that a few things did not go their way, as is often the nature of cricket.

During the fifth day of the Test, Australia's tailenders were at the crease with just two wickets remaining and over 50 runs required. A determined partnership between Nathan Lyon and Cummins guided Australia to victory.