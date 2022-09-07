Ahead of the all-important clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage in Sharjah today, former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has made a big statement. Aakash feels that Pakistan have a potent bowling attack despite just 2 spinners in their squad. He also said that leggie Rashid Khan will play a big role if Afghanistan are to do some magic vs Pakistan in the contest tonight.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Aakash Chopra said, "I say Mujeeb will bowl three, because he will bowl the first over, he will start in the Power Play overs. Nabi might think about Rashid Khan and then might end up resisting the temptation, because Rashid’s numbers over the Power Play overs aren’t very flattering. Secondly, you already have a different role for Rashid, almost set in stone; that you have to bowl the middle overs, maybe an over in the back five because what you are up against is a very quality batting line-up. So, it’s not just about the top three, Khushdil is in form, Nawaz scores runs, Asif really hasn’t failed in a run chase. So, you know this team has got the power. Yes mercurial, but Rashid has a very different role to play."

Aakash further spoke about how Pakistan will use their bowlers efficiently to try and curb the firepower of the Afghan batters, "Their bowling attack looks quite alright. If Hazarathullah Zazai is there for a little longer, if Najibullah Zadran comes in a little early, then they have the option of going to Iftikhar and asking him to bowl his over. He is someone who will give you a few overs of off spin, so they do have the option, but what’s in Pakistan’s favour, in my opinion, is their fast bowling. Of course, the pitch is not suited for faster bowlers, but then Madhushanka got two wickets, so you can still go in and do your thing, at least be economical, so that the bulk of your wickets is taken by the two spinners. So, Pakistan, even though they have only two spinners, still have a very potent attack."