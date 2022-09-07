A contest awaits cricket fans in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 with Babar Azam’s Pakistan taking on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Rohit Sharma-s India will also keep an eye on the proceedings and will be hopin for an Afghanistan win. Afghanistan beating Pakistan will keep India afloat in the contest.

Pakistan opened their Super 4 campaign with a record-breaking win over India on Sunday (September 4) and our comfortably placed in second spot on the Super 4 Points Table behind Sri Lanka.

A win for Babar’s side will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each and the next couple of matches between India and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be made insignificant.

A win for Afghanistan will keep their hopes as well as India team’s chances alive. Pakistan will not find it easy against Afghanistan, who have former Pak pacer Umar Gul in their support staff as bowling coach.