Live Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Match Today Scorecard and Updates: PAK aim to seal spot in final
Check Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup in Sharjah Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Wednesday (September 7) HERE.
A contest awaits cricket fans in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 with Babar Azam’s Pakistan taking on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in their second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday (September 7). Rohit Sharma-s India will also keep an eye on the proceedings and will be hopin for an Afghanistan win. Afghanistan beating Pakistan will keep India afloat in the contest.
Pakistan opened their Super 4 campaign with a record-breaking win over India on Sunday (September 4) and our comfortably placed in second spot on the Super 4 Points Table behind Sri Lanka.
A win for Babar’s side will mean that both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final with 4 points each and the next couple of matches between India and Afghanistan and Sri Lanka vs Pakistan will be made insignificant.
A win for Afghanistan will keep their hopes as well as India team’s chances alive. Pakistan will not find it easy against Afghanistan, who have former Pak pacer Umar Gul in their support staff as bowling coach.
Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani
Big boost for Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan ahead of the all-important clash against Afghanistan tonight as he has been named as the No 1 T20I batter in the world, displacing his captain Babar Azam from the top spot. Check out his key records and achievements here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 between Pakistan and Afghanistan on our LIVE blog here.
India will be hoping for an Afghanistan win tonight to stay afloat. If Pakistan win, they will be through to final.
Stay tuned for more updates here.