ASIA CUP 2022

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XI: Will fans see Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam contest again?

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Playing XI: One of the biggest misses for India in the Asia Cup will be Jasprit Bumrah, the ace bowler, who is as good at the start of the over as at the death. His absence will give the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan in the playing XI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XI: Will fans see Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam contest again?

Asia Cup 2022 Squads: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will be back in India playing XI when the Men in Blue take on Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup 2022. He has been out of form for a long time and would be interesting to see how he goes in Asia Cup after coming back from a long break. Whenever India and Pakistan play, the fans look forward to the key battles. One of them is Virat vs Babar Azam. The two are rated as one of the finest batters in world cricket. And constant comparisons are made between the two stars batters. That contest will be back again as Virat will defnitely feature in India playing XI despite being out for form. 

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has, time and again, said that Kohli is always in scheme of things as he is too big a player to get dropped. 

One of the biggest misses for India in the Asia Cup will be Jasprit Bumrah, the ace bowler, who is as good at the start of the over as at the death. His absence will give the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan in the playing XI. However, the two together cannot play. One of them may play the first match vs Pakistan and it could be Arshdeep for he brings a different variation with left-arm pace. 

Yuzvendra Chahal will surely play and other spinner would be Ravindra Jadeja. Bhuvneshwar will also definitely play. Not to forget, India's top order will look like this: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav. They should be followed by Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik. 

Babar Azam's side may feature Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Naseen Shah in the XI. India have not played much cricket against these players and they could pull off a surprise.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir

India Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal  

