India's Asia Cup 2022 squad announced: BCCI announced the squad for Asia Cup 2022 which will be led by Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah does not feature in the squad as he has a back injury. Virat Kohli will be back with Team India in the first T20 in Asia Cup clash. So will KL Rahul, who has been healing his groin injury currently. The big miss for India is their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He is down with back injury won't take part in Asia Cup. There is no Mohammed Shami in the pace attack with only Bhuvneshwar there as an experienced pacer. Not to forget, India are going to Asia Cup with only 3 genuine pacers in Bhuvi, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan. Hardik Pandya could chip in with a over or two in the middle overs.

_#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson have not been included in the squad and ahead of them Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have been preferred. Another big name missing is Suryakumar Yadav as selectors have preferred to go with Deepak Hooda instead. Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

Asia Cup 2022 begins on August 27 and India play their first T20 vs Pakistan on August 28.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan