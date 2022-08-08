Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India squad due to THIS reason

Veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 T20I tournament, which is set to begin on August 27. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian squad will be announced on Monday (August 8), but it is still not confirmed that an official announcement will be made.

"Jasprit Bumrah has a back injury and will not play in the Asia Cup. He is our main bowler and we would like him to be back in action before T20 World Cup. WE can't risk him in Asia Cup and the injury could aggravate," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Jasprit Bumrah played his last ODI in the England series for India and was later given a rest for the West Indies tour. Despite being rested for Zimbabwe and Windies series, it is believed that Bumrah will still not be able to recover in time to make it for the Asia Cup. It has been understood that the pacer will stay out of action recovering at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru (NCA) until he is cleared fit for the Australia and South Africa home series in September and October, respectively. (Asia Cup 2022 Schedule: India vs Pakistan clash on THIS date, check all matches list here)

Currently, Bumrah is on holiday in the United States of America and will take his time to recover fully. The right-arm pacer had some similar issues few years back and at that time too he was out of action for a considerable time period.

Jasprit Bumrah's injury is a major concern for the Indian team as even after returning to the squad with full fitness, he would still require a good amount of matches to get back into the fiery rhythm that he was in before getting injured. Well, players coming in and getting out has been the case for India this year as Deepak Chahar is back to full fitness and and soon as he got back, Bumrah is now ruled out. Avesh Khan is also one choice for Rohit, but the right-arm pacer still lacks the wicket-taking factor.