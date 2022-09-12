NewsCricket
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja snaps at Indian journalist, takes away his phone, WATCH

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was not a happy man after his side shocking loss to Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam’s Pakistan were favourites to lift the Asia Cup 2022 with defending champions Team India crashing out before the final. But Sri Lanka dashed Pakistan’s hopes with a 24-run win in the final in Dubai on Sunday (September 11).

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja was not a happy man after his side shocking loss to Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka. After reducing Sri Lanka to 58/5 in the first innings, Pakistan failed to finish off the opposition with Bhanuka Rajapaksa scoring a brilliant 71 not out to lift the Lankans to 170.

After the end of the game, PCB chairman Raja, who was in attendance at the Dubai International Stadium, interacted with journalists and was seen in a verbal altercation with one of them. Raja wasn’t amused when an Indian journalist asked him whether Pakistan fans are unhappy over their side’s defeat.

The PCB chief didn’t welcome the question as he replied saying, “Aap India se honge? Aap to bade khush honge? (Are you from India? You must be very happy then?)”. Moreover, Raja moved few steps ahead and can be seen snatching the journalist’s phone.

Disappointed with Raja’s behaviour, the journalist took to Twitter and shared the video of the whole incident while expressing his displeasure.

Watch PCB chairman Ramiz Raja snatching an Indian journalist’s phone HERE…

Meanwhile, Pakistan top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan, who was also the highest run-getter in Asia Cup 2022 said Sri Lanka proved to be ‘champion’ side even after losing the toss. “I think if any team thinks about toss, then they are not a champion team. Sri Lanka were that today, they didn't think of toss. And then they hurt us for our mistakes. They deserved to be champions,” Rizwan said after the match.

“We made mistakes. We are human. We also played well through the tournament, but we lost the momentum in the first innings. In T20 cricket, whichever team has better momentum at the change of innings has the advantage,” he added.

