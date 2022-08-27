Afghanistan wicketerkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz shined in Asia Cup 2022 opener as his team defeated the Sri Lanka cricket team in style on Saturday (August 27). The 20-year-old was also part of the Gujarat Titans franchise in the IPL 2022 season. On Saturday, Afghanistan bowled the Lankan Lions out for just 105 runs and needed a total of 10.1 overs to reach their target.

Rahmanullah, who overturned an lbw decision after being given out for nought, was all class as he toyed with the Lankan bowling attack. Be it drives, pulls or lofted shots, Rahmanullah displayed an array of shots to take Afghanistan home comfortably. His flawless innings, however, came to an end when he stepped out to leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, only to be foxed by a slower one. But it was too little too late as Afghanistan had all the time in their hands with just 23 needed from 13.5 overs.

Gurbaz is among the most exciting batters around atm. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) August 27, 2022

Rahmanullah was born on November 28, 2001 and has featured in Afghanistan's U19, U23 squad also. In 2021, he became the third batter of his country to score a hundred in One Day International (ODI) cricket. He made his nation debut in September 2019 and has been a part of various franchises from around the globe like Khulna Tigers, Paktia Panthers and more.

At such a small age, Rahamanullah Gurbaz has achieved tons of achievements and recognition, courtesy his high-class batting skills. He was also a part of the Multan Sultans side in 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. With no support from his family, he once used to work a construction site to afford his cricket equipment. (With PTI inputs)