WATCH: Rashid Khan hitting 'snakeshots' ahead SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan has posted a video on his official Twitter handle which has certainly caught the limelight ahead his team's opening clash of the Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka set to be played on Saturday (August 27). Interestingly, the star leg-spinner is being considered as an all-rounder now and he posted a video of his explosive batting skills ahead the Sri Lanka clash. Afghanistan are in a group with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, which will surely bring up some very interesting matchups.

Afghanistan's recent 3-2 T20I series defeat against Ireland justifies the weakness in their top order of batting and Rashid Khan is well aware of that fact. The seasoned leg-spinner looks in a mood to contribute from his bat as well in the Asia Cup 2022 looking at the video he posted from the training session in nets. The Afghanistan all-rounder was playing snakeshots hitting the ball over the ropes ahead the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash.

Checkout Rashid's video below...

Rashid captioned the post, "Game Day All Set And Ready To Go". Notably, the Afghanistan player was impressive with his bat in the IPL 2022 season in which he lifted the trophy with Gujarat Titans. Notably, Rashid Khan is considered as one of the top spinners of the shorter format and he is making progress with every match he plays. Now that he is adding explosive batting skills to his skillset as well, it will be interesting to see how he turns up.

Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans all-rounder Rashi Khan played a vital role in his side's maiden title win in the debut season of IPL 2022. His wicket-taking ability at crucial moments of the match and his big-hitting skills with the bat helped Gujarat top the points table and eventually win the trophy. His Snake Shot got famous this season.