Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, spinners Mujeeb Ur Rehman and M Nabi shine as Sri Lanka bundled out for 105 in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Farooqi picked three wickets while Mujeeb and Nabi took two wickets each. Naveen-ul-Haq also chipped in with one wicket. For Sri Lanka, B Rajapaksa was the highest run scorer with 38 runs to his name in just 29 balls with the help of five boundaries and one four. C Karunaratne also chipped in with 31 valuable runs in 38 balls at the end of the innings. He smashed three fours and a six.

Skipper removes the Skipper!@MohammadNabi007 removes his opponent counterpart Dasun Shanaka for a first ball duck to give 6th wicket. #AfghanAtalan | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/yszSFowW3v — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 27, 2022

More to follow...