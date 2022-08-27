NewsCricket
SL VS AFG

SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan bowlers shine, Sri Lanka bundled out for 105

C Karunaratne also chipped in with 31 valuable runs in 38 balls at the end of the innings. He smashed three fours and a six. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, spinners Mujeeb Ur Rehman and M Nabi shine as Sri Lanka bundled out for 105 in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. Farooqi picked three wickets while Mujeeb and Nabi took two wickets each. Naveen-ul-Haq also chipped in with one wicket. For Sri Lanka, B Rajapaksa was the highest run scorer with 38 runs to his name in just 29 balls with the help of five boundaries and one four. C Karunaratne also chipped in with 31 valuable runs in 38 balls at the end of the innings. He smashed three fours and a six. 

More to follow...

