'Rejected', Fans troll Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal for tweets after Pakistan's final loss vs Sri Lanka

Senior Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik tweeted a message from his official Twitter handle after the Men in Green lost the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11). Malik tweeted, "When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest," for which he got trolled on the social media along with his former teammate Kamran Akmal who also replied, "Ustad G ... don't be this much."

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were defeated by Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the final, in what was an exceptional performance by the Lankan Lions who were 58/5 at one time during the final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Malik's cryptic tweet left the fans confused and some speculated that he was taking a dig at the team selection with his tweet after the final. Along with Malik, Kamran Akmal also got trolled after he replied to Shoaib's tweet with a sarcastic reply.

Checkout the reactions here...

Shoaib trying to sneak in into the team once again by emotionally manipulating the anger of fans over Aisa Cup final loss. pic.twitter.com/NPlqFZhq4n — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 11, 2022

Bhai ab 40 ke ho gaye , chill Karo — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) September 11, 2022

The audacity to tweet this after scoring 8 runs in a World Cup campaign and doing party before the game vs India.



Md Yousuf was right when he said Shoaib Malik kisi ka nahi ho sakta https://t.co/fKX4A5NTmN — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) September 11, 2022

The only person Shoaib Malik cares about is Shoaib Malik. At a time when the team is going through a rough patch and bombarded with criticism, he is running his own agenda. September 11, 2022

Captain Babar Azam and PCB Selection Committee has been blamed and criticised by cricket fans on socialmedia and Shoaib Malik for preferring friendships in the selection process. #AsiaCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka fought their hearts out in the final and showed great character until the end. Pakistan were right on the money when the game started but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga kept their cool to help their team post a challenging total in the final. Notably, winning the toss in the final was a big factor given the record at Dubai International Cricket Stadium but Dasun Shanaka and his troops proved that not every analysis about the game can decide who will win it.