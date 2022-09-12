NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

'Rejected', Fans troll Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal for tweets after Pakistan's final loss vs Sri Lanka

Malik's cryptic tweet left the fans confused and some speculated that he was taking a dig at the team selection with his tweet after the final

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Rejected', Fans troll Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal for tweets after Pakistan's final loss vs Sri Lanka

Senior Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik tweeted a message from his official Twitter handle after the Men in Green lost the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11). Malik tweeted, "When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest," for which he got trolled on the social media along with his former teammate Kamran Akmal who also replied, "Ustad G ... don't be this much."

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were defeated by Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the final, in what was an exceptional performance by the Lankan Lions who were 58/5 at one time during the final clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Malik's cryptic tweet left the fans confused and some speculated that he was taking a dig at the team selection with his tweet after the final. Along with Malik, Kamran Akmal also got trolled after he replied to Shoaib's tweet with a sarcastic reply.

Checkout the reactions here...

Sri Lanka fought their hearts out in the final and showed great character until the end. Pakistan were right on the money when the game started but Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga kept their cool to help their team post a challenging total in the final. Notably, winning the toss in the final was a big factor given the record at Dubai International Cricket Stadium but Dasun Shanaka and his troops proved that not every analysis about the game can decide who will win it.

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022Shoaib MalikKamran AkmalPakistan vs Sri Lanka finalPak vs SLPakistan trolled

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022