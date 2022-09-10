WATCH: Babar Azam says 'mai captain hu' to umpire after Mohammad Rizwan calls for DRS

Babar Azam's Pakistan faced a 5-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the final game of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage on Friday (September 9). The Men in Green were bowled out by the Lankan Lions for 121 with 5 balls left after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Sri Lanka were at their best with the ball and bat as they chased down the target of 122 runs with 3 overs to spare. Opener Pathum Nissanka carried his good form with another half-century in the ongoing tournament but the main man was Wanindu Hasaranga, who clinched 3 wickets for his team with the ball.

Even though Pakistan lost the match, they still have a chance to bounce back in the finals of the tournament against the same opponent. However, there was one moment where the Pakistan skipper was not impressed with the umpire during the match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. During the 16th over of the second innings, the on-field umpire called for a DRS appeal despite Babar Azam not making a request.

It all happened when Mohammad Rizwan asked the umpire for the DRS call and Babar was still asking his teammates whether the edge is confirmed or not. Babar was not impressed with the umpire taking it upstairs without his signal and was seen saying, "Main captain hu (I'm the captain)" towards the official.

Checkout the video here...

However, Pakistan lost the review as there was huge gap between the ball and the bat of Pathum Nissanka, who remained unbeaten on 55 in Sri Lanka's successful chase of 122 against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka's win over Pakistan before the Asia Cup 2022 final certainly sends a message to the Men in Green that the Lankan Lions are not to be taken lightly. However, Pakistan a few of their major key players like Shadab Khan and fast-bowler Naseem Shah ahead the final. After the toss, Babar informed that Shadab had a niggle whereas Naseem has been given rest with the final coming up on Sunday (September 10).