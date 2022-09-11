NewsCricket
BABAR AZAM

'Ye Netherland kyuni khelte Asia Cup': Babar Azam trolled with HILARIOUS memes after another slump, check reacts HERE

Babar Azam was trolled with hilarious videos and quote memes on Twitter after his disappointing knock in the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 final

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

'Ye Netherland kyuni khelte Asia Cup': Babar Azam trolled with HILARIOUS memes after another slump, check reacts HERE

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finished his Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a total of 68 runs, which was unexpected from the prolific right-hand batter. Before the start of the tournament, Babar was the number 1 batter of the format till teammate Mohammad Rizwan took over his ranking courtesy to Rizwan's brilliant form in the same tournament. In the final match of the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka posted a total of 170 runs and Pakistan begun their chase of 171 with the usual opening combination of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

After getting a gift of start from Dilshan Madushanka, who bowled 5 wides in the very first over of the Pakistan innings, Babar Azam was caught at short fine-leg after he flicked the left-arm pacer inside the powerplay. Babar was dismissed yet again in the Asia Cup in single figure as he scored just 5 off the 6 balls he faced.

After his dismissal, Babar Azam was trolled with hilarious video and quote memes on Twitter. One fan even trolled him with writing, "Ye Netherlands aur Zimbabwe Asia Cup kyuni khelte". Meaning, "Why do Netherlands and Zimbabwe don't play Asia Cup?".

Checkout the memes and reactions here...

Babar's Asia Cup 2022 campaign has not been as clinical as he or anyone would have expected. Babar scored 10 (9), 9 (8), 14 (10), 0 (1) 30 (29) and 6 (6) for Pakistan in all his six matches of the tournament. Netizens couldn't keep calm after the batter got out during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 final on Sunday and trolled the skipper with hilarious memes.

Talking about the final, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2022 trophy beating them by 23 runs. All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga played a brilliant knock of 36 runs 21 off balls when he came to bat in a tricky situation and took 3 crucial wickets for his side when Pakistan were chasing their target of 171 runs.

