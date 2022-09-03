Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other in the first clash of Super 4s of Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Sharjah cricket stadium. Afghanistan, led by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, qualified for Super 4s with victories over Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Group B of the tournament. It would not be wrong to say that Afghanistan are among the best sides so far in he tournament with 2 back-to-back dominant wins in Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka huffed and puffed to reach the Super 4 of Asia Cup. The Dasun Shanaka-led side were outplayed and outclassed in the opening contest, losing it to Afghanistan by 8 wickets. They needed to win their second Group game vs Bangladesh and they won the contest in the last-over thriller to enter the Super 4s. Sri Lanka will be under pressure in the Super 4 clash vs Afghanistan as they lost the last contest by a big margin.

The stage is set for the first Super 4 match of the DP World #AsiaCup.

Which team are you backing to take the win?



Catch all the action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports. _#SLvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Wn7S9f5F7g— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 2, 2022

Sri Lanka will be hoping their captain Dasun and likes of Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis are at their best against Afghanistan. Rashid Khan will be a huge threat for Sri Lanka as his spin can be tough to tackle. Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz can be threatening opening pair for Sri Lanka as well.

Ahead of Saturday’s Asia Cup Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

What time will the Asia Cup match Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka (SL) vs Afghanistan (AFG) Asia Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.