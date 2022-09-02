NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

Big blow for Team India, injured Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup 2022; Axar Patel named as replacement

Axar Patel, who performed in the West Indies series, has been named his replacement.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 05:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Rohit Sharma's Team India received a big blow ahead of their first Super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 as India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament. Axar Patel, who performed in the West Indies series, has been named his replacement.

BCCI's statement read, "The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon."

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

More to follow...

