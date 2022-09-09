'Toh kya mai khud baith jau?': KL Rahul replies to question on Virat Kohli opening the innings in T20Is

Star India and former captain Virat Kohli slammed his first international century in more than 3 years with an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday night (Seotember 8). Kohli is now the leading run scorer in Asia Cup 2022 as of now, with 276 runs in 5 innings. He finished the tournament with 2 fifties and 1 hundred. Not to forget, this is also his maiden T20I hundred although he has 4 tons in the T20s, all of them scored for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2016.

Kohli had more time in his hand batting at top of the order on Thursday as captain Rohit Sharma took a break vs Afghanistan. Stand-in captain KL Rahul was asked after the match by a journalist whether Kohli should start opening the innings. Rahul was surprised at the question as that would mean he would be dropped from the team as Rohit will definitely play as captain. He replied with a hilarious answer: 'Toh kya mai khud baith jau' (So are you asking me to sit out).

He added that Virat coming back runs just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 is good news for India and that he is someone who could hit these centuries while coming in to bat any position.

"Obviously Virat scoring runs is a huge bonus. He is very pleased with how he batted today. He has been working hard on his batting for the past 2-3 series and that has worked beautifully today. It is very important to play these innings to up your confidence levels. As far as Virat is concerned, we know how good he is. It is not that he will hit a century only when he is opening the innings. Virat Kohli is as good at No 3 and cal slam centuries on that spot as well. It is all about roles and he played his role today beautifully," said Rahul.

After India's Asia Cup 2022 camp came to an early end, Indian team will be ready to take on Australia in the 3 T20Is, that begin on September 20 at Mohali.