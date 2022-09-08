'They don't get tired during IPL', Indian fans slam Rohit Sharma for taking a break vs Afghanistan

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma rested himself in team's last match of Asia Cup 2022 vs Afghanistan on Thursday night (September 8). At the toss, it was KL Rahul who came to attend it from India camp. Informing about the change of captaincy in this match, KL Rahul said that Rohit wanted rest as playing back to back matches in hot conditions of UAE could be taxing on the body. "Rohit wants to take a break, playing back-to-back is not easy in these conditions. Yuzi (Chahal), Rohit and Hardik miss out. Chahar, Karthik and Axar come in," said Rahul at the toss.

When the Indian fans came to know that Rohit is not playing, they lashed out on the captain, saying that if he cannot play matches for India in an important tournament like Asia Cup then what is the need of him playing at all. Some fans also said that Rohit and other Indian players do not feel the fatigue and tiredness when they are playing in IPL, which is a two-month long tournament but they get burntout playing the international matches.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said that his team took sleeping pills to sleep early last night as they were playing a game the next day. Afghanistan are playing matches on back to back days due to the tight scheduling of the tournament.

"We left the stadium immediately and went to the hotel last night. Had some green tea and took a few sleeping pills, it was a tough night. We have played well in the tournament, we could have won the last two games. We will try our best to play some good cricket," said Nabi at the toss after electing to bowl first. Toss has played a big role in this tournament with the team winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Chasing in UAE has always been an easy task as has been shown in this tournament as well.