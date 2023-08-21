Asia Cup 2023 India Squad Selection Livestreaming: Check When And Where To Watch Live India Team Announcement LIVE In India

The Indian selectors are set to announce the 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament in New Delhi on Monday. Captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and all selectors – apart from SS Das, who’s in Ireland, are expected to be in Delhi for the meeting.

Apart from India and Sri Lanka, all other teams taking part in the Asia Cup 2023 have already announced their squads. Pakistan are the hosts of Asia Cup 2023 but the tournament will be organized in a ‘hybrid’ model with some of the matches taking place in Sri Lanka as India have refused to travel to Pakistan.

While Rohit Sharma will be leading the side, it is expected that Jasprit Bumrah – who made a comeback in the three-match T20I series against Ireland – will be his deputy for the Asia Cup 2023 ahead of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The selectors are also waiting to find out about the fitness of KL Rahul, who is expected to be fit for the tournament.



There will also be debate around the selection of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has only played a handful of ODIs since 2017. While Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are certainties in the spin-bowling department, the selectors will pick one among R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel as the third spinner in the lineup.

If Shreyas Iyer is unable to attain full fitness for the tournament, former chairman of selector Sandeep Patil feels India should select both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma in the squad.

