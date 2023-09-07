Asia Cup 2023: Team India FORCED To Practice In Indoor Nets As Rain Continues To Fall In Colombo; SEE PICS

Team India players trained in the indoor nets in Colombo ahead of the all-important clash against Pakistan in the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 10. The match will be played at R Premadasa stadium. However, with prediction of rain in Colombo the whole week, chances of a full match is less. The last match in the tournament between the two top teams was also abandoned after just one innings.

BCCI shared the photos of the indoor nets, writing, "#TeamIndia had an indoor nets session at the NCC in Colombo today." Players using the indoor nets means it was raining outside. There is a two-day break in Asia Cup after Pakistan vs Bangladesh clash. This is done to ensure the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams fly to Sri Lanka to play remaining matches and have adequate time to recover from playing a full game in Lahore before the air travel.

Check out the photos of Team India players' indoor session in Colombo here:

#TeamIndia had an indoor nets session at the NCC in Colombo today. _ #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/UhkB64L2Wp — BCCI (@BCCI) September 7, 2023

World No 1 Pakistan have won five matches in a row now. They blanked Afghanistan 3-0 in the bilateral series last month before beating Nepal and then Bangladesh in Asia Cup. Their game vs India was washed out. The Men in Green will now be looking to beat India in the Super 4 clash to strengthen their chances of qualiying for the final of the tournament. Even if it rains in the India vs Pakistan clash, Babar Azam's side will be happy. They will collect a point from the game and continue their run towards the final. The two points they got after beating Bangladesh in the Super 4 opener has put them on top of the points table.

Even if all matches of Super 4s are washed out, Pakistan will qualify for the final. Expect Indians to be the second finalist. Sri Lanka and Vs Bangladesh are lower-ranked teams than India and expect India to make a short work of them in the last two matches of Super 4s. Bangladesh and Lankans both have some key players missing. However, they cannot be taken lightly. On their day, both Tigers and islanders can punch above their weight to pull off an upset.

It will be interesting to see whether comeback man KL Rahul features in the playing XI vs Pakistan or not. In his absence, Ishan Kishan struck a valiant 82 vs the same side on September 2. Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have a brave call to take come Sunday.