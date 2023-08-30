Watch: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gifted Audi E-Tron GT Worth 8 Crore By Family

As all fans know, Pakistan captain Babar Azam just loves Audi cars and recently he got another beauty added to his collection, the Audi e-Tron GT. Babar who already owns Audi A5 was gifted the Audi e-Tron GT by his brother and family after he returned from Sri Lanka recently.

“Babar has done so much for us, so we wanted to give him a surprise gift. Hence, we started to look for different cars,” said Babar's brother while handing him the key. White colour is very difficult to find in Pakistan for the same model, he also informed. The Audi e-Tron GT is worth around 8 crores in Pakistan's currency.

Watch the video here:



Pakistan Become Number 1 In ODIs

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has downplayed the pressure that comes with being the top-ranked side in one-day internationals, stating that it simply boosts their confidence as they enter the Asia Cup.

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Nepal on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan topped the ICC rankings for ODI teams on Saturday after securing a 3-0 whitewash over Afghanistan in Sri Lanka.

“I would not say that there is a pressure. Rather, we enter this tournament with more confidence. This team has put in a lot of hard work and effort over the last few years and we achieving the top spot is a testimony of it. The job, however, is not done as we want to win the Asia Cup and the World Cup. We have some competitive and exciting next few months lined up and we are eager to do well for our country," Babar said on the eve of the Asia Cup opener in Multan.

“Every player in this side wants to win matches for his country and raises their hand. They are always ready to put in the hard yards and never shy away from tough and difficult situations. We have had some amazing last few months and now it is time to build on the momentum," he added.

Pakistan skipper is expecting that the effort put out over the past several years will provide them with the necessary experience to contend for the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

After their clash against Nepal, Pakistan will face their arch-rival India in their second match on Saturday.

Talking about their opening clash against Nepal, Babar, “We are focused on tomorrow’s game against Nepal. They have a good bunch of players, so we are not taking them lightly and we will try to play our best cricket."

Pakistan will host the Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years, and they are one of the heavy favourites to win the competition. Babar Azam expressed his excitement for playing in front of his home audience during the Asia Cup and wished the Nepali team well because they had been practising in Pakistan.

“It is always a great feeling to play in front of the passionate Multan crowd and we all are very excited that the Asia Cup is beginning from this city," he added.

"I want to congratulate Nepal for qualifying for the Asia Cup and I hope that their participation will give a boost to the development of the sport in the country. We are looking forward to playing Nepal and I am sure it will be a good contest," Babar said. (With ANI inputs)