Asia Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Dropped From Team India? Goofup By Host Broadcaster Leaves Everyone Puzzled

Team India's Asia Cup 2023 squad was announced on Monday (August 21) after a meeting between captain Rohit Sharma and the selectors took place in New Delhi. The squad announcement was being live-streamed with second-to-second updates and the host broadcaster caused major confusion after informing that star batter Shubman Gill is not part of the Asia Cup squad.

However, it was later informed Gill is not dropped and instead Sanju Samson has been announced as a backup player for the major tournament. The likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer who have been missing from the lineup for a while have made their comeback with Suryakumar Yadav also making the cut despite his recent struggles in the ODI format.

Checkout the reactions here



Relax guys, Shubman Gill will play in Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/HRmXq7Ay3r August 21, 2023

6 mins Happiness for Csk Fans pic.twitter.com/4VoAmn32yS — naym (@GillSznn) August 21, 2023

Ajit Agarkar said, "Shikhar Dhawan has been terrific for India, but currently Rohit Sharma, Gill and Kishan are our 3 preferred openers". pic.twitter.com/LMg0MyGTVf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 21, 2023

1.26pm - Shubman Gill is not there in Asia Cup 2023 squad.



1.34pm - Shubman Gill is there in Asia Cup 2023 squad. pic.twitter.com/y8bKYGaUUe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 21, 2023

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.