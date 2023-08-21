trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2651652
BREAKING: KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Return For Asia Cup 2023, Tilak Varma Also Selected

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned from injury and both selected for the Indian cricket team for Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 01:31 PM IST
In what will be great news for Indian cricket fans, injured batting duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been selected for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 tournament, which gets underway on August 30. Both Rahul and Iyer have been given the ‘green light’ by National Cricket Academy (NCA) doctor Dr Nitin Patel to return to international cricket.

India have dropped Sanju Samson and even Yuzvendra Chahal have been dropped but youngsters Tilak Varma has got his first call-up into the Indian ODI side. Suryakumar Yadav has been retained in the ODI side as well.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

