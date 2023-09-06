Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Stage: Full Schedule, Squads, All You Need To Know, India Vs Pakistan, Venues, Livestreaming Details

Sri Lanka’s two-run win over Afghanistan in match No. 6 of the Asia Cup 2023 has finalized the teams that have qualified for the Super 4 stages. The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage will get underway on Wednesday with hosts Pakistan taking on Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

From Group A, Pakistan and their arch-rivals India have qualified to the Super 4 with wins over Nepal and the India vs Pakistan league stage clash getting washed out with both teams getting one point each. Defending champions Sri Lanka managed to top Group B with five-wicket win over Bangladesh and a nail-biting two-run win over Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who are on a 12-match winning streak in ODI cricket, will face Bangladesh in their first Super 4 match on Saturday in Colombo. The big clash of the Super 4 stage will witness India vs Pakistan once again at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

India’s next match will be against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday (September 12) followed by Pakistan’s clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday (September 14). India will play the final game of Super 4 stages against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday (September 15). The Asia Cup 2023 final is scheduled to take place in Colombo on September 17. The top two teams from the Super 4 stages will be competing in the Asia Cup 2023 final.

India's fixture in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023:



Pakistan - 10th September.



Sri Lanka/Afganistan - 12th September.



Bangladesh - 15th September. pic.twitter.com/w8rURGe00z — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2023

Here are all the details about Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stages…

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 schedule

Match 1, September 6: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Lahore, 3 PM IST

Match 2, September 9: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Colombo, 3 PM IST

Match 3, September 10: Pakistan vs India, Colombo, 3 PM IST

Match 4, September 12: India vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 3 PM IST

Match 5, September 14: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 3 PM IST

Match 6, September 15: India vs Bangladesh, Colombo, 3 PM IST

September 17: Final, Colombo, 3 PM IST

What are the venues of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage?

The first match of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while the remaining matches will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

How can I watch Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage LIVE on TV in India?

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage will be LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage in India for free?

The Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 stage will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devises. Fans can also watch the match with subscription on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on TV and streaming devices.

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Squads

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel

Travelling reserve: Tayyab Tahir

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.