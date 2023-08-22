Asia Cup 2023 Team India Strongest 11 Vs Pakistan: Will KL Rahul Be Wicketkeeper, Jasprit Bumrah Over Mohammad Shami

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on Monday announced the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. India will open their campaign in the tournament with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, in Kandy on September 2.

In what will be good news for the Indian cricket fans, injured batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have got clean chit from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and can regain their places in the Indian side. With both Rahul and Iyer now available, the strongest Indian playing 11 will feature Iyer batting at the no. 4 position while KL Rahul will be expected to be the wicketkeeper and bat at No. 5 position.

The top three of the Indian batting lineup is settled with skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers and Virat Kohli batting at the No. 3 position. After Rahul, vice-captain Hardik Pandya will slot in at No. 6 who will be followed by 2 all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will be expected to be the specialist spinner in the side and will come in to bat after Shardul Thakur. The pace bowling responsibilities will be shared between Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, who has made an impressive comeback from injury after 11 months in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. With Bumrah returning to the side, it will mean Mohammad Shami could be left out of the lineup for the first match against Pakistan.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has called for ‘flexibility’ in the Indian batting line-up and wants Indian batters to be able to play in any position and in any situation. “One thing I want in this team is to make sure everyone is okay to bat anywhere,” Rohit Sharma told the media on Monday.

“That’s one thing we need to keep in mind. You need flexibility, guys who can step up at any position. No one should say, ‘I’m good at this position or I’m good at that position’. You want guys to be able to bat anywhere, that’s the message conveyed to every individual. Not now, but over the last three-four years,” he added.

India Strongest Playing 11 Vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah