Watch: THIS Teammate Of Virat Kohli Breaks Down Into Tears During Sister's Wedding

RCB and Sri Lanka cricketer Wanindu Hasarange got emotional during his sister's wedding.

Aug 26, 2023
It does not matter if you are a cricket star or a normal human working in the corporate field. A sister's wedding always brings out the emotional side of brothers because of the bond the two share throughout their lives growing together. The same happened with Sri Lanka cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga who is also a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the IPL when his sister was getting married. The leg-spinner ended up breaking down into tears and the video of the emotional moment is getting viral at the moment.

Watch the video here:


Hasaranga is a teammate of Virat Kohli as both play for RCB in the IPL. Coming to the upcoming tournament where India and Sri Lanka will take part, Hasaranga is unavailable for the group stage clashes due to an injury.

Due to a thigh strain, Hasaranga missed the LPL final. Hasaranga's management believes that he won't be ready for Sri Lanka's games against Bangladesh and Afghanistan (in the Asia Cup group stage). Furthermore, Hasaranga's availability will depend on whether he can participate without running the risk of suffering additional injuries if Sri Lanka advances past the group stage.

Hasaranga won't play in top-flight cricket again until after the World Cup because Sri Lanka wants him to be available for it. This is also true of Chameera, who, when healthy, is Sri Lanka's preferred pace spearhead. Fernando has not played an ODI since January, mostly due to injury while Perera has not played an ODI since 2021, due to both injury and modest form.

Hasaranga's return to first-class cricket will be cautious because Sri Lanka wants him to be available for the World Cup. This is also true of Chameera, Sri Lanka's go-to pace spearhead when healthy.

Hasaranga's injury is a particularly severe setback to Sri Lanka's chances of winning the Asia Cup. He topped the statistics for both runs scored and wickets taken throughout the LPL. While Chameera has frequently been replaced by Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, and Asitha Fernando, Sri Lanka has managed its attack without him, but they lack a tried-and-true Hasaranga substitute.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament running from August 30 to September 17. Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on August 31.

