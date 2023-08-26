WATCH: Old Video Of Virat Kohli Meeting His Die-Hard 'Specially Abled' Pakistani Fan Goes Viral Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023

India cricket's superstar Virat Kohli plays cricket passionately. He is aggressive, in-your face and loves the mental battle with the opponents. He also tests his own teammates by being energetic all the time on the field. But off the field, he is a completely different man. Especially after marrying Anushka Sharma in late 2017, Kohli has toned down his aggression a lot off the field. Remember the Australia tour in 2014, when he showed the 'Middle Finger' to the Australian crowd. He is no more that person.

An old video of Kohli meeting a Pakistani fan went viral and it showed the best side of the Indian cricketer. He is kind, empathatic to this specially-abled fan of his. The video shows the fan meeting Kohli at a hotel. One cannot ascertain the date and place of the video but it does look like an old one.



Watch Kohli meeting his die-hard Pakistani fan below:

Virat Kohli with his big fan from Pakistan. Such a Kind hearted person he is ____ Anushka won at life __pic.twitter.com/s7C3zkKiuo — Maddy (@maddified18) August 25, 2023

Kohli is currently working hard at BCCI's skill camp ahead of the all-important Asia Cup 2023. The tournament kicks off on August 30 at Multan with the game between Pakistan and Nepal. India play their first game on September 2 at Kandy againt Pakistan. India's Asia Cup squad is undergoing a skill camp to ensure they are fully prepared for the six-nation tournament, that is also been seen as a warm-up exercise for the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan are going to be India's biggest challenge in the Asia Cup. They are playing good cricket at the moment, having sealed the three-match ODI series 2-0. India and Pakistan are meeting in an ODI after a long time. In last 2 years, they have played many T20 matches, in Asia Cup 2022 and two T20 World Cups. The last time India played Pakistan, it was in Australia, during the T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli had played an outstanding, unbeaten 82-run knock to chase down a tricky target.

Indian top-order will once again be tested by the excellence of the pace bowlers from Pakistan. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah make a deadly trio. They will be hard to deal with. India batting lineup too has quality but will have to watch out for these three outstanding pacers. India captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Kohli will make the top 3 followed by Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya. The battle between India's batting and Pakistan's bowling will yet again be the most fascinating thing in an India vs Pakistan cricket match.