The drama unfolded at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the final day of the fourth Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. With India chasing a mammoth target of 340 runs, Australian skipper Pat Cummins turned the tide in favor of the hosts, delivering a double blow that sent shockwaves through Indian fans. Among the most talked-about moments was KL Rahul’s dismissal for a five-ball duck and the viral reaction of his wife, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty.

Anushka Sharma & Athiya Shetty's reaction after KL Rahul got out for Duck _ by skipper Pat Cummins.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/apmp7yt1mt — The Great Khan __ (@GreatChinggis) December 30, 2024

Pat Cummins Sets the Stage with a Stellar Over

India’s chase began under immense pressure, and the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the same over added to the tension. Cummins, showcasing his mastery with the ball, delivered a scrambled seam delivery that caught Rahul off-guard. The extra bounce did the trick as Rahul edged the ball to Usman Khawaja in the slips, leaving India at 2/21.

Rahul’s wicket was particularly significant as the batter had been moved to No. 3 after opening in the first three Tests. While his prior performances in the series included a couple of half-centuries, the transition down the order did not yield the desired results.

Athiya Shetty's Viral Moment

Seated in the stands, Athiya Shetty was visibly disheartened by her husband’s dismissal. Cameras captured her heartbreaking reaction as she clasped her hands in dismay, a poignant reminder of the emotional toll cricket takes on players’ families. The video quickly made rounds on social media, with fans expressing empathy for both Athiya and KL Rahul.

The clip resonated with cricket enthusiasts, sparking debates about the pressures faced by players on the international stage and the unwavering support of their loved ones.

India’s Struggles Continue

India’s batting woes didn’t end with Rahul’s departure. Just before lunch, Virat Kohli was caught in the slips off a Mitchell Starc delivery, leaving the visitors reeling at 3/33. Kohli, one of India’s most dependable batters against Australia, managed just five runs off 29 balls.

Despite a promising partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal earlier in the innings, the Indian lineup faltered against the relentless Australian pace attack. Cummins, who had already dismissed Rahul in the first innings for 24, once again proved why he is among the world’s most feared bowlers.

Pat Cummins: The Architect of Australia’s Dominance

Cummins’ all-round contributions were pivotal in Australia’s commanding position. After scoring crucial runs lower down the order in both innings—49 and 41—he followed up with a brilliant display of bowling. His ability to extract bounce and movement on a fifth-day pitch at the MCG highlighted his class and leadership.

Cummins’ performance was complemented by Mitchell Starc, who consistently troubled India’s top-order batters. Together, the Australian pace duo ensured that India faced an uphill battle in their pursuit of a historic win.

Social Media Reacts

Athiya Shetty’s reaction wasn’t the only viral moment of the day. Cricket fans flooded social media with posts praising Pat Cummins’ brilliance and lamenting India’s collapse. Memes, heartfelt messages, and debates about India’s batting order dominated platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Athiya’s candid moment served as a reminder of the personal sacrifices and emotional investments involved in professional sports. It also shed light on the often-overlooked human aspect of the game, resonating with fans across the globe.

A Test Match to Remember

While India’s chances of pulling off a miraculous chase appeared slim by lunch, the fourth Test will be remembered for its intense drama and standout performances. Pat Cummins emerged as the hero of the match, leaving an indelible mark with both bat and ball.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy inches towards its conclusion, moments like Athiya Shetty’s reaction and Cummins’ game-changing over encapsulate the beauty and unpredictability of Test cricket.