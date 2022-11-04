AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 130 PM IST, November 4

When Australian cricket team play Afghanistan in Friday's second clash, they will have a Net Run Rate in mind. A win alone may not help Aaron Finch's side make it to semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. England and New Zealand are on same points (5) as Australia but they have better Net Run Rate than the hosts and defending champions. If Australia want to strengthen their chances, they must win big vs Afghanistan and then hope England or New Zealand lose their matches. The chances of this happening is less likely as England and New Zealand have their last matches vs Ireland and Sri Lanka and they are favourites to win against them.

Currently, the host nation occupies third place in Group 1, behind New Zealand and England, by way of a far inferior net run rate. Heading into Friday's clash, the focus for Aaron Finch's men will be on not just winning but winning big to overturn this deficit.

Adelaide hosts the final Group 1 games for these four teams with huge semi-final implications.



State of play __ https://t.co/ubplgONOj0 #T20WorldCup | #IREvNZ | #AUSvAFG pic.twitter.com/WjgdpFYCMJ — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2022

However, the fact remains that despite Australia's efforts, their future is beyond their control, and Saturday's match between England and Sri Lanka will play the deciding role in who progresses to the knockout stage from the group.

Coming off the back of a comfortable 42-run victory against Ireland that saw captain Aaron Finch's return to form, with a player of the match winning 63 of 44, the hosts will hope that their skipper can once again provide the goods.

Match Details

Australia vs Afghanistan, Group 1, Match 38

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 4th, at 1:30 PM IST

