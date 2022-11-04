'ICC will ensure India reaches final', Shahid Afridi says umpires are biased towards Men in Blue in T20 WC

Former Pakistan cricketer and captain Shahid Afridi made a big statement when he said that cricket's world governing body ICC is biased towards BCCI and Team India in this T20 World Cup 2022. There have been talks around biased umpiring in India matches this World Cup now since Virat Kohli asked umpire Marais Erasmus for a no-ball in the match vs Pakistan earlier. The Pakistani fans also feel cheated when a no ball for height was during the same match. In the India vs Bangladesh match, Kohli did it again, asking umpires for a no-ball for height. There was an accusation later made by Bangladesh that Kohli did 'fake fielding' too during match and that umpires ignored it.

Pakistan and Bangladesh fans also have issues with umpires choosing to ignore wet conditions and resuming match after a heavy spell of rain just because India were in a difficult situation. All of these allegations however are just opinions as match referees in these matches have not raised any such concern. However, Afridi feels that ICC is always inclinded towards India.

Shahid Afridi via Samaa "You saw the ground how wet it was. But ICC is inclined towards India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards" #BANvIND #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 3, 2022

"You saw the ground how wet it was. But ICC is inclined towards India. They want to ensure India reaches the semi-finals at any cost. The umpires were also the same who officiated India vs Pakistan & will get the best umpire awards," Afridi told Samaa TV, Pakistani news channel.

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday has gone even one step further and say that they will lodge a complaint with ICC at a forum.

India will play Zimbabwe in their last Group 2 match on Sunday (November 6). They are under pressure even after winning 3 out of 4 matches so far. A Pakistan win and an India loss could mean Men in Blue may get knocked out of the tournament.