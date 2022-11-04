Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No 38 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch AUS vs AFG match online and on TV?

It will be a super exciting contest when Australia take on Afghanistan in their last Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (November 4) at the Adelaide Oval. Aaron-Finch's side have 5 points from 4 games so far and definitely need a win vs Afghans to ensure they are in contention for the semi-finals spot. What's bothering them is their poor NRR after losing to New Zealand by a massive margin. Black Caps and England are also on same points but their NRR is in positive. New Zealand play Ireland earlier on Friday and if they win, they will qualify for the semis with 7 points and a healthy NRR. Then it will become a three-way fight between England, Australia and Sri Lanka. England willl need a win vs Sri Lanka to qualify. Australia must hope England go down to Sri Lanka or New Zealand loses to Ireland to strengthen their chaces.

At the same time, Sri Lanka will be hoping that both England and Australia lose their respective matches. The Group 1, which is also the group of death, is nicely poised at the moment and it may see some sort of surprise in the end.

Match Details

When will Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group match take place?

The Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played on Friday, November 4.

Where will Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group match take place?

The Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group match begin?

The Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will begin at 1.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where can you watch Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group match live on TV in India?

The Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group match live streaming in India?

The Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group match Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi