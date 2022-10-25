NewsCricket
What is ICC's rule for Covid positive players? - Check Details

If Zampa was to be selected, he and Cricket Australia (CA) would need to operate under the same guidelines.

What is ICC's rule for Covid positive players? - Check Details

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa looks set to miss out on Australia's must-win ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 clash against Sri Lanka after testing positive for Covid-19. Ahead of the match here later on Tuesday, a team spokesperson confirmed the 30-year-old Zampa recently returned a positive test but is only displaying minor symptoms. Under current regulations set by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and national authorities, Covid-positive players are allowed to take part, though it is believed Australia may instead opt for Ashton Agar's selection according to Australia's Herald Sun, who first reported the story.

The publication stated that despite Zampa's minor symptoms, there are concerns in the Australian camp about the 30-year-old joining his teammates in action. It's not the first time Covid-19 has played a part in this year's event with Ireland's George Dockrell playing in his team's opening Super 12 encounter, coincidentally against Sri Lanka. Dockrell had to travel separately from his teammates, with the team's medical staff managing his movements and interactions, according to ICC.

If Zampa was to be selected, he and Cricket Australia (CA) would need to operate under the same guidelines. Zampa's absence would be a big blow to the hosts' chance to go back-to-back winners of the T20 World Cup, with the side already downcast following their 89-run defeat to New Zealand on Sunday. The leg-spinner was a crucial figure in Australia's successful 2021 campaign, second to Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga on the wickets tally in UAE and Oman.

Agar if selected would appear in front of his home domestic fans in Perth, and would match his one appearance at last year's event. He claimed figures of 1/15 from 2.4 overs in Australia's meeting with South Africa, before sliding out for an extra batter in the side. Agar also played in Australia's warm-up game against India, though had a side strain for most of the Australian winter.

