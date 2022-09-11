Bangladesh vs West Indies Legends Cricket match LIVE score and updates, Road Safety World Series 2022: Both teams aim for winning start

After India Legends beat South Africa Legends in Match 1 of Road Safety World Series 2022, today Bangladesh will be taking on West Indies in Match No 2 in Kanpur. West Indies Legends will be fittingly led by Brian Lara in the match while Bangladesh will be captained by Shahadat Hossain. Not to forget, this is the first match of the day. It is the first double-header day of the tournament. In the evening, Australia Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends.

Fans in Kanpur will feel lucky as they will throng to the Green Park Stadium to watch batting great Lara in action. Yesterday, it was the Indian Legend Sachin Tendulkar and today will be Lara. When these 2 played international cricket together, they used to engage in stiff competition. Years later, they are back again on the field, and it will be interesting to see which one of them has most runs at the end of the tournament. Sachin started off his tournament with 16-run knock that came off 15 balls. It included just 2 boundaries. But that was the first game of the tournament for Tendulkar who is into his 40 and does not play cricket anymore. He did play some remarkable shots and fans remembered the past days of his.

Hopefully, Lara will be a sight to watch as well today vs Bangladesh Legends.

Bangladesh Legends feature some old team members including Alok Kapali, Khaled Mashud, Shahadat Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Dhiman Ghosh and Aftab Ahmed. They maybe underdogs in this game but West Indies cannot take them lightly.

This will be the first day game and the 40 overs will definitely test the stamina and energy levels of the teams. That is why expect the team winning the toss to bat first, to avoid fielding under the sun.

Squads:

Bangladesh Legends Squad: Alok Kapali, Khaled Mashud, Shahadat Hossain(c), Abdur Razzak, Dhiman Ghosh(w), Aftab Ahmed, Tushar Imran, Nazmus Sadat, Mohammad Sharif, Nazimuddin, Dolar Mahmud, Mehrab Hossain, Alamgir Kabir, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, Mamun Rashed

West Indies Legends Squad: Dwayne Smith, Brian Lara(c), Narsingh Deonarine, Daren Powell, Jerome Taylor, William Perkins(w), Dave Mohammed, Sulieman Benn, Marlon Black, Devendra Bishoo, Kirk Edwards, Danza Hyatt, Krishmar Santokie