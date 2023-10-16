Australia Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 14 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch AUS Vs SL World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

Five-time ODI World Cup champions Australia have their backs against the wall after back-to-back defeats in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against India and South Africa. Pat Cummins-led side are at the bottom of the table with two losses as they get ready to take on Sri Lanka in match no. 14 of the World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

It will be a repeat of the 1996 World Cup finals, which the Lankans famously won in Lahore to clinch their only World Cup title. The Lankans have also lost both their opening matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023 – to South Africa and Pakistan respectively. The Lankans also have to deal with another blow as skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup with injury and their in-form batter Kusal Mendis will have to carry the additional burden of leading the side as well.

“Yeah, it’s not ideal at all. Yeah, I think everyone’s, well, after the last game was a little bit flat, but the last couple of days have been really good. Everyone’s kind of rolled up their sleeves and want to try and get to work and make amends. So, the mood in the camp has been fantastic. Everyone’s great. Everyone’s desperate to turn it around,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said in the pre-match press conference in Lucknow.

“I think looking back at 2019, India and South Africa were the two teams that we lost to in the round games there. I think in the last year, they’re kind of the two teams that we’ve had the most trouble against. So, you know, the opportunity now is we’ve got some teams we haven’t played for a while that we’ve had a lot of success against and be really confident when we go out there,” Cummins added.

_ How and where to watch

_ Team news

_ Conditions update

Here are all the details about Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 in Lucknow HERE…

When is Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 going to take place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 will take place on Monday, October 16.

Where is Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 going to take place?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 start?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 on TV in India?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 will be available LIVE on TV on the Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 in India For Free?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 will be available for livestreaming for free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. You can also watch livestreaming on subscription basis on desktop, TV and streaming devices.

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka