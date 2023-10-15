LIVE Updates | AUS vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Pat Cummins Vs Kusal Mendis
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: In a pivotal World Cup clash, Australia faces Sri Lanka in Lucknow, both teams desperate to rekindle their semi-final aspirations. Both sides have stumbled at the tournament's outset, with Australia's batting woes taking centre stage as they have yet to cross the 200-run mark and are struggling to find a half-century scorer. In contrast, Sri Lanka has managed to score runs but has been unable to contain their opponents, even after the loss of their captain, Dasun Shanaka, due to injury.
Australia is grappling with the loss of form of key bowler Adam Zampa and has made early changes to their squad, while Kusal Mendis, in sparkling form, shoulders the added burden of captaincy for Sri Lanka. As both teams look to get their campaigns back on track, the pressure is mounting, and this encounter may prove decisive for their World Cup journey.
AUS vs SL Live: Probable Playing XI Of Australia
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
AUS vs SL Live: Probable Playing XI Of Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha/Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha/Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
AUS vs SL Live: Australia Squad
Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
AUS vs SL Live: Sri Lanka Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne