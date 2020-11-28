हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
indian cricket team

‘Australia will beat India in all formats convincingly’, predicts this former cricketer

After Australia hammered India by 66 runs in the first ODI at Sydney, fans and former players are both fearing the worst for the Virat Kohli-led side. A former star cricketer has predicted that Australia will beat India convincingly in all formats.

‘Australia will beat India in all formats convincingly’, predicts this former cricketer
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

After India were thrashed by Australia in the first ODI at Sydney, a deep fear is looming in the mind of the Indian fans – who are now fearing the worst in this long tour.

India were comprehensively beaten by 66 runs after a dominant performance from the hosts. The visitors’ bowling was taken apart with skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, both scoring dominant centuries with Australia registering a mammoth 374-6 on the board.

The fear of the fans has been further exacerbated by former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who has predicted that Australia are going to romp past India in all the formats.

Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote:

“Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly ... #AUSvIND”

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke had also sounded the alarm bells to India prior to the commencement of the tour, saying that Australia will smoke India 4-0 in the Test series if the visitors don’t do well in the limited overs series.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series, during their last tour in 2018-19 but it must be noted that their star players, Steve Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident. The four match Test series is scheduled to begin on November 27.

Virat Kohli-led Indian side will look to come out all guns blazing in the second ODI on Sunday (November 29), to stay alive in the three match series.

