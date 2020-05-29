Australia's Peter Siddle signs two-year deal with Tasmania Tigers

Former Australian fast bowler Peter Siddle, who retired from international cricket in December last year, has signed a two-year contract with Tasmanian Tigers for the 2020-21 season.

"Cricket Tasmania would like to formally announce the signing of Peter Siddle for the Tasmanian Tigers 2020-21 Season," Cricket Tasmania said in an official statement.

Reflecting on his new deal, Siddle said that his greatest goal is to play good cricket for Tasmania and help them win games.

“My greatest goal is to come to Tasmania and play good cricket, while hopefully winning a few games which will be my biggest aim.

There’s a few players down here that I’ve played a lot of cricket with, and there’s a bunch of younger players that I’m looking forward to playing alongside," the former Australian pacer said.

Siddle further said that he is looking forward to develop his coaching skills and help some of the younger boys at Tasmania.

“It’s a great opportunity for me while I’m still playing to work alongside Griff.I want to develop my coaching skills further and really help some of the younger boys who have already shown a great amount of talent," he added.

Siddle, who was previously contracted with Cricket Victoria, has played in 67 Tests, 20 ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals for Australia. He notched up 241 wickets for the national side across formats during his playing career besides also scoring 1,196 runs.

He bid adieu to international cricket in December 2019.