Son Of Pan Seller With Just Rs 500 Earning, Rejected By Rohit Sharma, Gets Another Life In International Cricket Thanks To Ajit Agarkar

India pacer Avesh Khan as played 20 internationals for India. Yet he has not been able to make a big impact. At least, this far in his career. He is rated highly by the likes of Gautam Gambhir and KL Rahul, who form the leadership group of Lucknow Super Giants. LSG spen Rs 10 crore to buy Avesh, who had a good IPL 2022 (18 wickets) but did not return the same dividends (8 wickets) in IPL 2023. Avesh has been off the selector's radar too for some time now. He last played a match for India, against South Africa at Delhi. The comeback to the national team had become a difficult task for this right-arm pacer from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. However, he has got a second life.

Avesh has been given a call-up for the Asian Games, wherein India will be playing for the gold medal. This squad is led by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Maharashtra opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel has picked a relatively younger squad for Asian Games 2023, which starts in Hangzhou, China on September 23 and will be concluded on October 8.



Avesh, say many critics and experts, has lost the trust of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. But selectors have still put faith in his abilities. Avesh is quite good with the new ball and mixes up slower ones with yorkers at the death. This Asian Games performance can be a big turning point in his career.

It is also true that what Avesh has been able to achieve so far in his career is not a small feat. Coming from a humble background, Avesh has done really well in his life. More importantly, Avesh has lifted the living standards of his family through his sweat and labour. A report in DNA India says that Avesh's father used to be a Pan seller in Indore. He used to sell sitting in a small shop on the roadside in the MP city. But one day, even that shop was razed down by the authorities. Running a family would have been a huge problem for his father. But Avesh did not bowl down to the difficulties.

Avesh kept on pursuing cricket despite many obstacles. He was hell bent on doing well on the field to uplift his family from financial crisis. Rs 10 crore money that he receives from LSG must have done wonders for him. Hopefully, Avesh sees newer heights from hereon.