Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali was named as replacement for injured Mohammad Wasim ahead of the all-important clash in Asia Cup 2022 vs India. Wasim picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. After he his scan report came out, he was declared unfit by the Pakistan medical team and was soon replaced by Hasan.

Hasan has been preparing for the National T20 tournament that begins on August 30. He has been working on his bowling for the past 3 months at National High Performance Centre. As soon as the Event Technical Committee of the tournament approves the replacement, Hasan will take a flight from Pakistan to Dubai. He may not be available for selection in the first game of the tournament vs India.

As soon as his name was announced as replacement for Wasim, social media was abuzz with memes and jokes on the pacer. Hasan does not enjoy a huge fanfare back home. He is criticised for underperforming under extreme pressure. He was trolled massively by Pakistan fans when he dropped Matthew Wade's catch in the deep at last year's T20 World Cup. It turned out to be crucial in the end as Wade helped Australia beat Pakistan in that semi-final match and knocked them out of the tournament.

Pakistan fans feel a repeat of the same mistake may happen in Asia Cup 2022 too.

Here's how Pakistan fans welcomed the news of Hasan Ali joining squad for Asia Cup 2022.

The chances of Hasan making it to the final XI of Pakistan for the first game even if he reaches Dubai in time, are less. Pakistan may bank on an additional spinner in form of Usman Qadir and the pace department should be headed by Haris Rauf who should be accompanied by Naseem Shah. The third pacer's choice would be Mohammad Hasnain who replaced Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is also out due to an injury.

Shaheen will be missed as he is known for his outbursts in only the first spell of his bowling. He has created an impact in just the first over of his spell last year at the T20 World Cup, cleaning up Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.