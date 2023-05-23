Babar Azam To Play With THIS CSK Player In Lanka Premier League 2023

Colombo Strikers, set to make their debut in the Lanka Premier League this year, made an exciting announcement on Tuesday regarding their star-studded player lineup. The team unveiled a list of iconic players, headlined by Pakistan Captain Babar Azam, as well as the talents of speedster Naseem Shah and Sri Lankan T20 stars Matheesha Pathirana and Chamika Karunaratne. This announcement has generated significant buzz among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

One player who has garnered attention recently is the 20-year-old Matheesha Pathirana, who has been making waves with his remarkable performances in T20 matches. The young fast bowler has already managed to claim 22 wickets in just 20 matches, boasting an impressive average of 22.36.

still figuring out how someone can hit three boundaries on his first three balls in t20s without taking any risk? nah you simply cannot do that unless you are babar azam. pic.twitter.com/u27sQNux2h — Ahmed. (@ahmxidd) May 14, 2023

Another key player for the Colombo Strikers will be the bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne. With his wealth of experience, Karunaratne is expected to play a vital role in the team. Having featured in 93 T20 matches, he has contributed significantly with 60 wickets and 726 runs to his name.

The presence of Pakistan superstar Babar Azam in the Colombo Strikers' roster is sure to attract a massive following from cricket fans around the globe. Known for his exceptional batting skills, Azam has amassed an astonishing 9201 runs in 260 T20 matches, maintaining an outstanding average of 44.02.

Leading the team's bowling attack alongside Pathirana will be the fast bowler Naseem Shah. With an impressive record of 73 wickets in 76 matches at an average of 29.75, Shah brings both skill and promise to the team.

Expressing his excitement about the star players' announcement, team spokesperson Sagar Khanna stated, "We are absolutely thrilled to have four of the biggest T20 stars as a part of our Icon Players line-up. We have built a strong core group of players around which we will construct a formidable team for the season. With these superstars with us, we are well on our way to forming a power-packed team."

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the Colombo Strikers in action during the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League, scheduled to take place in July and August 2023. With their impressive lineup of iconic players, the team promises to deliver an exciting and competitive performance on the field.