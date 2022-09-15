'Babar Azam's best friend is picked', Fans slam Pakistan team for terrible squad selection for T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam and Pakistan Cricket Board selector Muhammad Wasim were trolled on Twitter by the Pakistan cricket team fans on Thursday (September 4) after Men in Green's squad for the T20 World Cup was announced. Fans are upset with selectors opting to drop powerhitter Fakhar Zaman and sticking to leg-spinner Usman Qadir. The good news is the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi to the squad. Afridi had been recovering from knee injury.

Take a look at how the fans are roasting Pakistan squad selection.

He is Babar's best friend , Babar ko uske begair acha nai lagta. — _Kashmiri_ (@Ertugra1YlSagar) September 15, 2022

Dahani should be in main squad to boost his confidence and you can put Usman Qadir name in Reserves — Ayesha (@chaichaiye) September 15, 2022

What is this squad?_ No balance no backups even Afghanistan's squad is better than this one. — __ (@dtsaae) September 15, 2022

Bakwas Iftikhar or Khushdil ko bhi side karo inki jaga Imad or Shoaib Malik ko lao — Arslan Rajput (@ArslanRajput555) September 15, 2022

Masood, who captained Derbyshire in the Vitality Blast in England and did outstandingly well in red and white ball formats, replaces Zaman who is out with a knee injury.

Fakhar despite being discarded for the World Cup and home series against England has been named as travelling reserve for the World Cup. Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim announced the World Cup squad besides 18 players for the home series of seven T20 matches against England in Karachi and Lahore at the PCB headquarters in Lahore on Thursday.

While the selectors have avoided any experiments in the World Cup squad they have named two uncapped players, allrounder Aamir Jamal and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the home squad besides including a reserve wicketkeeper batsman in Muhammad Haris.

Wasim said despite the fact that there was concern over the failures of the middle and lower order batting in the Asia Cup they had decided to stick with the same set of players who had been playing in the T20 set up since last year's World Cup in UAE. "We have reposed faith in the same set of players who have won us matches frequently in this format and we also feel these players brought us several positive victories," the former Test batsman said.

Conceding that Pakistan's batting was a problem in the Asia Cup he said the team's strength remained the opening pair of captain Babar Azam and keeper Muhammad Rizwan.

The good news for Pakistan was the return of tall left arm pacer and lynchpin of the bowling attack, Afridi who has not played any cricket since mid July due to a knee injury.

With PTI inputs