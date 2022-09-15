Fakhar Zaman dropped, Shan Masood picked as Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan announced their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 on September 15 (Thursday). Fakhar Zaman has been dropped from the side while Shan Masood has been named in his place. Another Good news for Pakistan fans is the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi had missed the Asia Cup after being advised a 4-6 weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament. He had copped an injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

The squad also features Haider Ali who was recalled to the side after last featuring in the format in December 2021.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

Fakhar has been dropped because of his bad run. He has scored just 96 runs in 7T20Is this year at an average of 13.71. Masood also comes in to the squad on the back of a superb run in T20 Blast in England. He has never played for Pakistan in this format before. He has featured in Tests and ODIs though.

Haider Ali has played 21 T20Is for Pakistan. He last featured for Haider in December 2021. He has scored 3 fifties and averages 23.88 in the T20Is.

"We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Mohammad Wasim said.

"That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE," said Wasim.