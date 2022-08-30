Ahead of the clash with Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan has said that despite participating in many leagues, playing for the national side always comes first for the players. The side will be led by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and sees one change from the 16-member squad that toured Ireland. Samiuallah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now a part of the reserves.

Spinner Noor Ahmed has also been added to the side. “We want to play a lot of international cricket that gives youngsters the opportunity to play and get a chance. We all play different leagues but national duty comes first for your country. We want to focus on the next match and not think about the previous match. It is past. It is not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly," Rashid Khan said in a pre-match press conference.

Afghanistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105 and registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining. They will be flying high on the performances of their bowling unit, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The pacer was adjudged as the player of the match for his 3-wicket haul. “Tomorrow’s conditions in Sharjah are different than what we faced in Dubai. We want to give 100 per cent and enjoy the game. I am not an all-rounder. A player who can bat and ball and can bat in different positions, then it is great,” he said.

“If you have such players like Hardik Pandya in the team then it gives the captain a lot of options. His hard work has paid off. Last year when I played with him, I think he has improved as a captain a lot in IPL. When a player gets such kind of responsibility then it makes him a better player,” he added.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: August 30 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Group B Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Mahmudullah, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Group A match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi