NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Group B match in Sharjah, 730 PM IST, August 30

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN vs AFG, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

BAN vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Group B match in Sharjah, 730 PM IST, August 30

Ahead of the clash with Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan has said that despite participating in many leagues, playing for the national side always comes first for the players. The side will be led by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and sees one change from the 16-member squad that toured Ireland. Samiuallah Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now a part of the reserves.

Spinner Noor Ahmed has also been added to the side. “We want to play a lot of international cricket that gives youngsters the opportunity to play and get a chance. We all play different leagues but national duty comes first for your country. We want to focus on the next match and not think about the previous match. It is past. It is not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly," Rashid Khan said in a pre-match press conference.

Afghanistan managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 105 and registered their second biggest win in T20I in terms of balls remaining. They will be flying high on the performances of their bowling unit, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

The pacer was adjudged as the player of the match for his 3-wicket haul. “Tomorrow’s conditions in Sharjah are different than what we faced in Dubai. We want to give 100 per cent and enjoy the game. I am not an all-rounder. A player who can bat and ball and can bat in different positions, then it is great,” he said.

“If you have such players like Hardik Pandya in the team then it gives the captain a lot of options. His hard work has paid off. Last year when I played with him, I think he has improved as a captain a lot in IPL. When a player gets such kind of responsibility then it makes him a better player,” he added.

Match Details

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: August 30 at 730 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Group B Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Mahmudullah, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Group A match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022Bangladesh vs AfghanistanBAN vs AFGBAN vs AFG Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsShakib Al HasanMohammad NabiRashid KhanHazratullah Zazai

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Major Dhyan Chand faced Hitler
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind the terror connections of madrassas in Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Ankita a victim of failed 'Love Jihad'?
DNA Video
DNA: Flood 'emergency' in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'trending' win against Pakistan on social media
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 29, 2022
DNA Video
Why is the dragon afraid of the Taiwan wall?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress