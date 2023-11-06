BAN Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 38 in New Delhi, 2PM IST, November 6

Bangladesh will be facing off against Sri Lanka in match no. 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Sri Lanka are in 7th place on the Points Table currently and need to maintain the current position or finish above this to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are in 9th place – just above defending champions England – with just one win in their 7 matches so far. The Lankans are coming into this game with a massive loss at the hands of Team India in Mumbai, as they were bundled out for 55 in reply to India’s 357 for 8.

“When we actually talk about the previous match, I feel very sad about it. And that’s why it’s hard for us to stay thinking about that previous match. we still have two more matches in this tournament. We've identified our shortcomings as a team, and now our focus is on the upcoming matches. We want to forget about that match as soon as possible. But it is not a match that can be easily forgotten. We should always try to prepare ourselves for the next two matches without thinking about that match. Must win both upcoming matches. As the leader of the team, we have talked about what needs to be done for that. We have talked about where we went wrong. We want to play well in the upcoming matches,” Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said on the eve of the match in Delhi.

The Lankans may look to bring in opener Kusal Perera back into the lineup after Dimuth Karunaratne failed to fire at the top of the order. Dunith Wellalage may also be recalled at the expense of Dushan Hemantha to bolster the batting strength.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 Details

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: November 6, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka

Captain: Shakib al Hasan

Vice-captain: Dilshan Madhushanka

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 38 Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy , Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka